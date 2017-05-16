Wilkommen to Miners Alley Playhouse

n a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boardinghouse, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include some of the most memorable songs in theatre history; “Cabaret,“ “Willkommen,“ “Money” and “ What Would You Do .“ This 1998 revival includes the additional songs “Mein Herr” and “Maybe This Time.”

The cast includes Jim Walker (The Emcee), Adriane Wilson (Sally Bowles), Luke Sorge (Cliff Bradshaw), Tim Fishbaugh (Herr Schultz), Kristen Samu (Fräulein Schneider), Alaina Beth Reel (Fräulein Kost) and Rory Pierce (Ernst Ludwig). The KitKat Girls are Steph Holmbo, Kenzie Kilroy, Abbey Kochevar and Kayla Mally. The KitKat Boys are Parker Fowler and Gabe Morales.

Composer John Kander teamed with lyricist Fred Ebb to forge one of the longest-running and most successful creative partnerships in Broadway history, their bold, brassy style giving rise a series of enormously popular and provocative musicals including Cabaret , Chicago , and Kiss of the Spider Woman .

Miners Alley Playhouse

“Cabaret”

The Tony Award-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.

May 19 – June 25

Fri. /Sat. at 7:30 p.m.; Sun at 1 p.m.; Sunday, May 28, June 4, 11 & 18 at 6pm

$18-$28

1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80401

303-935-3044 or online at 303-935-3044 or online at minersalley.com .