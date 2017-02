Today might be cold and icy, but warmer weather is just around the corner!

Friday: 40/28 Partly Cloudy

Saturday: 56/30 Mostly Sunny

Sunday: 55/31 Partly Cloudy

Monday: 58/32 Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 54/33 Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: 52/30 Mostly Sunny

Thursday: 58/29 Mostly Sunny