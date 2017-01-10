Too Much Snow?!

All that ski resorts here in Colorado every ask for is a good snowstorm. Unfortunately, too much of a good thing becomes a bad thing. Snow continues to fall over Colorado’s high country making travel to and from the mountains hazardous.

15" new in 24 hrs, nearly 30" in the last three days. Please exercise patience as we work to open terrain/clear lots. Expect more wind today pic.twitter.com/ExmN5qjxNr — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 10, 2017

Arapahoe Basin announced earlier today that they would close due of dangerous travel conditions and the increase in avalanche danger. This announcement came around 1:00pm today.

Due to avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass, we are CLOSING ALL SKIER SERVICES STARTING AT 1:00 p.m. 1/10/17. Stay tuned for updates. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 10, 2017

A-Basin is not the only ski resort to close in Colorado due to the accessive snow amounts. Crested Butte ski area closed Monday while Monarch Mountain also announced closures earlier on Tuesday.

Monarch Mountain will not open today. CDOT closed Hwy 50 all last night for avalanche control. Stay tuned for info about tomorrow. — Monarch Mountain (@MonarchMountain) January 10, 2017

However, Monarch Mountain is now slowly started to reopen some areas.