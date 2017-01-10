Too Much Snow?!

By Josh Cozart on January 10, 2017

All that ski resorts here in Colorado every ask for is a good snowstorm.  Unfortunately, too much of a good thing becomes a bad thing.  Snow continues to fall over Colorado’s high country making travel to and from the mountains hazardous.

Arapahoe Basin announced earlier today that they would close due of dangerous travel conditions and the increase in avalanche danger.  This announcement came around 1:00pm today.

A-Basin is not the only ski resort to close in Colorado due to the accessive snow amounts.  Crested Butte ski area closed Monday while Monarch Mountain also announced closures earlier on Tuesday.

However, Monarch Mountain is now slowly started to reopen some areas.

