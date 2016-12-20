The Nightly Met’s top five musical performances of 2016

It was a successful first year for Avery Anderson’s evening entertainment show The Nightly Met.

Among the show’s many special guests, we’re extremely grateful for the musical artists who showcased their sounds and talent live in-studio.

Here are the top five musical performances from The Nightly Met’s debut season:

Danielle Ate The Sandwich –

Ryan Chyrs and the Rough Cuts –

Avourneen –

Amy Kress –

Cold River City –

Do you have a favorite? Do you have suggestions for upcoming performances you’d like to see on future episodes?

Let us know in the comments below!