Want to be Successful…. Get Involved!

A month into the new year we are just past resolution season. Many people have high hopes of going to the gym more and eating healthier. Some may want to curse less, while others want to work more.

As a student it is easy to get wrapped up in the business of work and school, but one resolution every student should have is to take advantage of this college experience. And get involved.

If you did or even if you didn’t have a new year’s resolution here’s a school year’s resolution for you; Find something to get involved with. It will make your college experience complete, and if nothing else, you will get your money out of those student fees.

If you can’t find something to get involved with, let me know. I can always use an extra hand on one of these cameras, I’ll even buy you lunch.