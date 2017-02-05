Brew Your Own Beer

One program at MSU Denver is giving students the opportunity that most college students only dream about.

The brewing program offers classes teaching students how to craft their own brews.

Students learn everything from the science of brewing to the production and operation of breweries

The program is under the department of hospitality and currently has around 60 students

Last week a special tasting of the student brews was opened to the public. The event was in partnership with Degree, who said they hope to have more tastings throughout the semester.