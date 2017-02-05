Apply For FAFSA Now

The free application for federal aid is now available with some changes that may make it easier for you to apply for the free application for federal aid.

The FAFSA became available to students last October. The earlier submission date is a permanent change allowing students to complete and submit it as early as October 1 every year.

Beginning with the 2017-2018 FAFSA students now have the option to report income information from an earlier tax year. For instance on the 2017-2018 FAFFSA parents and students can report the 2015 income information or their 2016 income information.

The change will make it easier for students who may file for an extension on their taxes, or whose parents file for the extension

For more assistance in learning about these changes the U.S. Department of education has a number of sites that can be accessed on their website.