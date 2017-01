The Mile High City has seen anywhere from 5-10″ depending on where you’re located. ┬áTravel has been tricky, but ski lovers are loving all the new fresh powder up in the high country.

Travel along the Front Range, including the mountains, is pretty difficult today. Safe travels! #COwx #Snow pic.twitter.com/EpvGmN9wlz — The Met Report (@TheMetReport) January 5, 2017