Fun Home with Beth Malone

The national tour of Fun Home The Musical is coming to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in January. We had a chance to sit down with one of the original broadway stars and Colorado resident Beth Malone.
I had the pleasure of working on the original Off-Broadway production of this show, before I moved back to Colorado.