Fun Home with Beth Malone

By Avery Anderson on November 28, 2016

The national tour of Fun Home The Musical is coming to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in January. We had a chance to sit down with one of the original broadway stars and Colorado resident Beth Malone.

One Response to "Fun Home with Beth Malone"

  1. Ernest Ebell  December 16, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    I had the pleasure of working on the original Off-Broadway production of this show, before I moved back to Colorado.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved. Metropolitan State University of Denver Met Media