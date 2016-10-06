Florida Prepares for Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew heads towards the the eastern coast of Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane Thursday afternoon. Wind speeds of 140mph reported as of Thursday afternoon and could strengthen as it continues to turn over the Atlantic Ocean. Matthew has already moved through the Bahamas as a Category 3 Hurricane with wind speed anywhere from 111-129 mph. A Category 4 Hurricane usually has winds of 130-156 mph.

Hurricane Matthew is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Florida late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Matthew will continue to move along the coast of Florida through South Carolina before moving back out over the Atlantic Ocean come Sunday afternoon.

The southeastern coast of the Untied State is currently preparing as this danger storm moves into their area. Widespread flooding, power outages, and damage to property is expected through the duration of this storm.

Coastal Florida Rainfall: 4-8″, ISO. 12″

Florida Keys: 1-3″, ISO. 5″

Storm Surge 6-9 Feet

For The Met Report – Student Meteorologist Josh Cozart