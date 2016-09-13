DWTS Incident Involving Ryan Lochte

What just happened?
Tonight was the first night that ABC’s hit show, Dancing With The Stars premiered their new season. Just after Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Ryan Lochte finished his routine two individuals from the crowd jumped on stage with the athlete and his dance partner. Host Tom Bergeron called for commercials to secure the situation.
Take a look here:
Here’s video of whatever just happened to Ryan Lochte on #DWTS pic.twitter.com/x8GAfa7aeT
— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) September 13, 2016
Cuffed for rushing the stage at #DWTS during @ryanlochte's dance pic.twitter.com/rjueIKuLsZ
— Jason Nathanson (@ABCNewsJason) September 13, 2016