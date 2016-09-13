Regency

DWTS Incident Involving Ryan Lochte

By Josh Cozart on September 12, 2016

What just happened?

Tonight was the first night that ABC’s hit show, Dancing With The Stars premiered their new season.  Just after Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Ryan Lochte finished his routine two individuals from the crowd jumped on stage with the athlete and his dance partner.  Host Tom Bergeron called for commercials to secure the situation.

Take a look here:

