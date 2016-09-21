Downtown Denver Fire

Early Wednesday afternoon a fire broke out on the block of 15th and California St. in downtown Denver. The building was under construction and all construction crews were able to make it out of the building safely. The fire did however, close off the corner of 15th and California for a few hours as fire trucks filled the streets. This also caused delays in bus and light rail travel as well.

The Met Report will have the full story this Friday on Campus Channel 20 and Comcast Channel 58 at 12:30pm.