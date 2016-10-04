Denver’s Next Snow Chance

Denver could see snow this week, but that’s what fall is all about here along the Colorado Front Range.

The strong winds that moved through the area earlier this afternoon and evening was just the beginning. The wind that pushed through the Front Range was caused by a cold front. Colder air and snow moved into the high country with gusty conditions for the metro area this evening.

Tuesday will continue to be breezy and much cooler with highs in Denver in the mid 60’s. It’s not until Thursday when a secondary cold surge moves into our area dropping temperatures near freezing. Some could see frost by Friday morning. This is when Denver will see it’s best chance for a wintry mix. Student Meteorologist Josh Cozart says we should not be too worried about snow or ice accumulation because of how warm it’s been. However, you should cover or bring in any sensitive plant you have outside.

As for the fall color in the mountains. After today’s wind, there is a good chance that most of the fall colors in the northern mountains will be gone.

For The Met Report – Josh Cozart