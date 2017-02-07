Britney Spears’ Niece in Critical Condition

Britney Spears’ niece, Maddie Aldridge, is in critical condition after being involved in an ATV accident in Kentwood, LA over the weekend. Aldridge is the daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears, who stared in Nickelodeon’s hit show, ‘Zoe 101’. Reports from the Tangipahoa Parish, LA sheriffs department explained that her ATV crashed into a lake on the Spears family property and was quickly submerged with both Spears and her husband not far from view.

After witnessing the off-road vehicle going into the lake family members quickly rushed to free her form the safety net around the vehicle, failing to free 8-year-old Aldridge. Reports say it took another few minutes before Acadian Ambulance Services arrived.

Aldridge is currently in critical conditions, but is stable in a New Orleans, LA hospital. Famous singer, Britney Spears is leading her family, friends, and fans in helping pray for her niece and asking for privacy during this difficult time.