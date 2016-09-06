9NEWS Anchor Kyle Clark Auditions for Met Report

The Met Report had an unexpected guest show up to their auditions last Friday as they looked for new faces to represent their program. Potential new employees are required to read a script and interview in front of current Met Report managers. 9News anchor and Next with Kyle Clark host, Kyle Clark, threw his name in the hat.
All kidding aside, Kyle Clark and his team reported on the great things The Met Report is working on, while also having some fun.
Here’s a look at the story: http://www.9news.com/mb/entertainment/television/programs/next-with-kyle-clark/kyle-clark-auditions-for-the-met-report/313978885#
Metro State held anchor auditions for the school newscast. They didn't say you have to be a student. #HeyNext at 6. pic.twitter.com/9gV6F6Gb52
— Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) September 5, 2016
