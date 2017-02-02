Davidson Announced as MSU Denver Presidential Finalist

More than four months after Dr. Stephen Jordan announced his June retirement, MSU Denver knows the name and face of his likely replacement: Janine Davidson, former undersecretary of the U.S. Navy.

Board of Trustees Chairperson Michelle Lucero made the announcement of Davidson as the sole finalist of the presidential search committee at the Faculty Senate meeting on Feb. 1.

Davidson has nearly 30 years of experience in military operations, national security policy and academic research, according to her military biography. She received a doctorate in international studies from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Science degree in architectural engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.

The search committee started the process of searching for and identifying a new leader for MSU Denver after Jordan announced his retirement in September. The search committee, composed of trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members, worked with AGB Search to collect a list of candidates from across the country.

Lucero said the search committee received 60 applications.

Search committee members signed confidentiality agreements, and candidate information was held closely throughout. Lucero acknowledged criticism from students and faculty but explained at the meeting that the confidentiality “really is for protection for those candidates themselves.”

When asked if the other semifinalists would be identified, Lucero responded with a short and clipped “No.” She followed up to explain the shortness of her response as being her sense of humor.

After the announcement Faculty Senate President Dr. Matt Makley (History) opened the floor for questions. Dr. Andrew Bonham (Chemistry), a faculty senator, expressed his approval of the pick and stated that “after Googling her,” she “is a very distinguished person.”

Others, though, raised concerns about the appearance of secrecy involved in the process and Davidson’s lack of experience working with diverse, specifically Latino, students in higher education. “It seems like a big learning curve to advocate . . . for that part of our student population,” said Dr. Adriana Nieto of the Chicano Studies department. Nieto said she was “troubled” about the selection.

Davidson is scheduled to be on campus Feb. 13 and 14 to meet with students, staff and faculty. An official schedule of when and where the finalist will be available for the campus to ask questions will be released the week of Feb. 6.