The Shaky Experience Show Episode 2 Dance House

Today on The Shaky Experience Show Episode 2, our host James Lane, takes us into a vortex of electronic, dance, and house music. The tunes played escalates the shake and move factor inside of your body. The varieties of musicians played peaks at the perfect level to drench your soul into a grove of sound. The Shaky Experience Show airs every Monday 1-2pm MST. James continues to exceed his sounds by inviting listeners to get interactive and having what they want to hear be played on The Shaky Experience Show.



Be sure to tune into The Shaky Experience Show at MyMetMedia.com/listen Monday, June 19th 1-2pm MST to hear former editor of chief at MET Media and now the lead music booker and event production manager of The Underground Music Showcase Festival, Tobias Krause.

The track listing to episode 2 is as followed:

Lone – Pineapple Crush

Simian Mobile Disco – Hustler

Cassius – Les Enfants

Kilo Kish (Le Flex Remix) – Curious

The Postal Service – Brand New Colony

Absofacto – Dissolve

Daft Punk – Lose Yourself To Dance

Dan Deacon – Crystal Cat

Justice – D.A.N.C.E

James Lane is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to Denver August 2016 to pursue new endeavors. He recently joined the MET Radio staff in May 2017 to bring a fresh, exciting sound to the station. James’ background is in entertainment and marketing. He’s been identified on television shows and movies. He performs as a musician under Pelvis Presley (solo) and The Shaky Experience (as a collective). During his time in Baltimore, James hosted and performed monthly DIY shows in a hostel’s basement for nearly 3 years. James wanted to continue his legacy within the music scene in Denver by joining forces with Met Media.

