The Shaky Experience – Episode 10 Chill Wave

Welcome to Episode 10 of The Shaky Experience , our host James Richard Lane, speaks volume on electronic, house, and chill wave music. The tunes played accelerates the shake and move factor inside the human body. The variety of musicians played stimulates the mind into the perfect groove. The Shaky Experience airs every Monday 1-2pm MST. James continues to exceed his sounds by inviting listeners to get interactive and having what they want to hear be played on the show.
Episode 10 (8/7/17): Chill Wave
1. Panda Bears – Bros
2. Tycho – Local
3. Washed Out Feel It All Around
4. Com Truise – Mind
5. Flying Lotus – Do The Astral Plane
6. Bachelors Of Science – The Ice Dance
7. Burial – Ghost Hardware
8. Miami Horrors – Sometimes
9. Simian – We Are Your Friends
Author: James Lane
James Richard Lane is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to Denver August 2016 to pursue new endeavors. He joined the MET Radio staff in May 2017 to bring a fresh, exciting sound to the station. James’ background is in entertainment and marketing. He’s been identified on television shows (The Price Is Right, House Of Cards, Veep) and movies (The Dark Knight Rises). He performs as a musician under Pelvis Presley (solo) and The Shaky Experience (as a collective). During his time in Baltimore, James hosted and performed monthly DIY shows in a hostel’s basement for nearly 3 years. James wanted to continue his legacy within the music scene in Denver by joining forces with Met Media.