The Shaky Experience – Episode 10 Chill Wave

Welcome to Episode 10 of The Shaky Experience , our host James Richard Lane, speaks volume on electronic, house, and chill wave music. The tunes played accelerates the shake and move factor inside the human body. The variety of musicians played stimulates the mind into the perfect groove. The Shaky Experience airs every Monday 1-2pm MST. James continues to exceed his sounds by inviting listeners to get interactive and having what they want to hear be played on the show.

Episode 10 (8/7/17): Chill Wave

1. Panda Bears – Bros

2. Tycho – Local

3. Washed Out Feel It All Around

4. Com Truise – Mind

5. Flying Lotus – Do The Astral Plane

6. Bachelors Of Science – The Ice Dance

7. Burial – Ghost Hardware

8. Miami Horrors – Sometimes

9. Simian – We Are Your Friends

Do you have any feedback on the show or a request that you want to hear? Let James know on social media:

http://Facebook.com/jameslanee

http://Twitter.com/jameslanee