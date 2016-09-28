Women’s soccer bounces back

MSU Denver’s women’s soccer team shut out both opponents at home this weekend, improving them to an overall record of 3-3-2.
In the first game of their two-game weekend, the women defeated the Adams State Grizzlies 1-0. The Roadrunners dominated time of possession and managed to get eight shots on goal. In the 16th minute, junior midfielder Elise Boisnard crashed the goal and put away a rebound shot from inside the 6-yard box, scoring the game’s only goal.
The Grizzlies managed only one shot on goal that was easily saved by freshman goalkeeper Erica Torres, who finished the game with a clean sheet. Adams State finished the weekend at 5-2.
In the second game of the weekend, the women defeated Fort Lewis College 1-0 in a highly contested game. Sophomore forward Reigna Banks scored her first goal of the year in minute 59 with a beautiful shot from the edge of the penalty area. Boisnard had the assist on the play.
Both teams only managed two shots on goal for the game, but the Roadrunners’ freshman goalkeeper Torres made a huge save in the second half to preserve her clean sheet and the win. Fort Lewis finished the weekend3-4-1.
The Roadrunners women continue Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play with two home games this weekend. Their first matchup will be against Colorado Mesa Friday, Sept. 30, at 7
p.m., and their second matchup will be against Westminster College Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon. Both games will be hosted at the Regency Athletic Complex.