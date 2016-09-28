Women’s soccer bounces back

MSU Denver’s women’s soccer team shut out both opponents at home this weekend, improving them to an overall record of 3-3-2.

In the first game of their two-game weekend, the women defeated the Adams State Grizzlies 1-0. The Roadrunners dominated time of possession and managed to get eight shots on goal. In the 16th minute, junior midfielder Elise Boisnard crashed the goal and put away a rebound shot from inside the 6-yard box, scoring the game’s only goal.

The Grizzlies managed only one shot on goal that was easily saved by freshman goalkeeper Erica Torres, who finished the game with a clean sheet. Adams State finished the weekend at 5-2.

In the second game of the weekend, the women defeated Fort Lewis College 1-0 in a highly contested game. Sophomore forward Reigna Banks scored her first goal of the year in minute 59 with a beautiful shot from the edge of the penalty area. Boisnard had the assist on the play.