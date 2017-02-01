Without NCAA, MSU Denver fields club football

While MSU Denver may not have an NCAA sanctioned football team, club football quarterback Michael Gatewood will be the first to tell you that football is alive and well for the Roadrunners.

“We’re live. We’re hitting. There’s some hits going on here, some highlight plays going on here,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood is a junior at MSU Denver and a captain on the football team. This season will be his second for the football program.

James Cobb, an MSU Denver alumnus, is the head coach for the newly minted National Club Football Association member club team. He has coaching experience at a multitude of levels.

“I coached in semi-pro and had a really unique opportunity to coach in arena football for a couple of years,” Cobb said. “I coached in high school for the better part of 18 years. I coached at Wheat Ridge, Green Mountain and Bear Creek. I won a state championship with Green Mountain in 1999, was a coach on that staff. I love football and I love being involved with it. It’s hard to imagine it not being in my life.”