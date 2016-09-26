Weeds problem? Goatscaping might be your solution

When most people think of renovating property, hiring 80 horned and bearded helpers wouldn’t come to mind.
For clients of Amanita Thorp, it’s part of a niche land renovation technique called goatscaping. Using her army of goats to remove weeds and vegetation from areas, the method plays off of residents’ growing push for natural and less dangerous landscaping models. Thorp currently stands at the forefront of this technique, with public space and private clients across the state.
Thorp got into the business through her own concerns for sustainable growing methods. When the city was pushing for the use of pesticides on crops and using herbicides to maintain public spaces, Thorp and her family were some of those who spoke out against it.
“We had an organic farm about 10 miles from here and we didn’t think that was cool,” Thorp said.
When the city conceded and proposed a list of other solutions, Thorp noticed the option of goatscaping. A short time later, Thorp and her father established their own business.
There were challenges when they first established the business. Aside from learning what each of their goats would and wouldn’t eat, finding clients was difficult due
to the odd nature of the concept and another woman’s goatscaping business causing property damage.
“There was a lot of distrust I had to deal with,” Thorp said. “When we first started using our goats, people were like ‘yeah, you’re feeding your goats using our lawn.”
Soon after though, people saw the benefits of the practice. By the end of the year, she had over 100 clients looking to enlist the help of her and her goats.
Thorp is happy to see this acceptance, and hopes it will bring attention to the impact synthetic materials and chemicals have on crops and the land. “Everywhere, there’s places using the pesticides and herbicides,” Thorp said. “We’ve lost so much nutrition from our food.”
With the positive reception to more natural methods like goatscaping in New Mexico though, she sees the potential to move toward healthier solutions.
“I’m just hopeful for a future where goatscaping is normal and pesticides and herbicides are abhorrent,” Thorp said.