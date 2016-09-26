Weeds problem? Goatscaping might be your solution

When most people think of renovating property, hiring 80 horned and bearded helpers wouldn’t come to mind.

For clients of Amanita Thorp, it’s part of a niche land renovation technique called goatscaping. Using her army of goats to remove weeds and vegetation from areas, the method plays off of residents’ growing push for natural and less dangerous landscaping models. Thorp currently stands at the forefront of this technique, with public space and private clients across the state.

Thorp got into the business through her own concerns for sustainable growing methods. When the city was pushing for the use of pesticides on crops and using herbicides to maintain public spaces, Thorp and her family were some of those who spoke out against it.

“We had an organic farm about 10 miles from here and we didn’t think that was cool,” Thorp said.