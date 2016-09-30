Washed Ashore raises awareness through sea debris

“We want every family, couple, field trip group, to have this amazing connection to animals and with this in particular, ocean animals,” Parks said.

The Denver Zoo will house 15 other animal sculptures created by Pozzi and her team.

“I honestly never thought we could do this, but we were able to make it happen” said Parks. “After the Lego sculpture exhibit was such a huge success and some changes in management we were able to make it happen.”

The nitty-gritty behind the creation of this art is nowhere near as beautiful as the finished projects. Pozzi and program volunteers spend uncounted hours combing the beaches of garbage. Even more time is spent cleaning and sorting the trash. And while the final projects are beautiful, that is not what Pozzi would like for people to take away from her work.

“I really want to make certain that people understand that although these are beautiful, they are kind of horrifying as well, and they should be,” said Pozzi.

She implores each of us to make saving the ocean apart of our daily lives. For college age people she understands how hard that can be.

“Buy a reusable water bottle and fill it up,” said Pozzi who stated that many of her exhibits are made completely from one-use plastic bottles. “Shop local instead of online to produce less waste. Try and make the next gift you give someone include no plastic. That’s my challenge for young people.”

After “Octavia” was installed, tourists and school groups did exactly as Pozzi and the zoo would hope. They flocked to the sculpture and walked around it examining her in awe and taking pictures.

Pozzi hopes that her project will become global. After looking at one of these sculptures she hopes that each consumer will take a closer look at their own habits and stop using one-use plastics.

“The ultimate goal for Washed Ashore is to have more art than garbage,” Pozzi said. “I’m not gonna sell myself short. I”m gonna save the whole ocean.”