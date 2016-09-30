Washed Ashore raises awareness through sea debris

“Octavia the Octopus is here to greet all the visitors at Union Station and direct them to the rest of the exhibit at the Denver Zoo,” said artist and curator of the Washed Ashore program, Angela Halestine Pozzi.
Washed Ashore is a nonprofit organization created by Pozzi to combat the growing problem of plastic waste, the collection of the trash on beaches and its effects on wildlife. Thousands of pounds of trash wash ashore every year and are damaging the delicate eco-system of the ocean.
Pozzi, who grew up near the ocean in Bandin, Oregon, started the Washed Ashore project after turmoil and doubt entered her life.
“For 25 years I was married to an artist and teacher and he died of a brain tumor. I was kind of left numb for a purpose with my life,” Pozzi said. “I went to the ocean looking for a constant in my life. I thought this will never change, I was wrong.”
The beach was covered in trash.
On that beach, like many others around the globe, hundreds of plastic water bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bags and other nondescript pieces of garbage were marooned there. Pozzi said what she found made her sick to her stomach and in that moment her life gained new purpose.
“I was really lucky to be raised by two artists,” said Pozzi of her vision in trash. “The arts were always my first language. I was in art education for 30 years and I learned to value the arts as a language.”
Washed Ashore started in 2010 and has grown quickly over the last six years. She now has 60 sculptures around the country, sixteen of which have made their way to the Denver Zoo.
Denver Zoo’s senior director of guest experience, Brad Parks, had been following Pozzi and her work since its beginning and picked out the sculptures that will be housed at the zoo until Jan. 17 of next year.
The mission of the zoo is to engage guests and secure a better world for animals through human understanding. For Park, the Washed Ashore exhibit fulfills both of those goals.
“We want every family, couple, field trip group, to have this amazing connection to animals and with this in particular, ocean animals,” Parks said.
The Denver Zoo will house 15 other animal sculptures created by Pozzi and her team.
“I honestly never thought we could do this, but we were able to make it happen” said Parks. “After the Lego sculpture exhibit was such a huge success and some changes in management we were able to make it happen.”
The nitty-gritty behind the creation of this art is nowhere near as beautiful as the finished projects. Pozzi and program volunteers spend uncounted hours combing the beaches of garbage. Even more time is spent cleaning and sorting the trash. And while the final projects are beautiful, that is not what Pozzi would like for people to take away from her work.
“I really want to make certain that people understand that although these are beautiful, they are kind of horrifying as well, and they should be,” said Pozzi.
She implores each of us to make saving the ocean apart of our daily lives. For college age people she understands how hard that can be.
“Buy a reusable water bottle and fill it up,” said Pozzi who stated that many of her exhibits are made completely from one-use plastic bottles. “Shop local instead of online to produce less waste. Try and make the next gift you give someone include no plastic. That’s my challenge for young people.”
After “Octavia” was installed, tourists and school groups did exactly as Pozzi and the zoo would hope. They flocked to the sculpture and walked around it examining her in awe and taking pictures.
Pozzi hopes that her project will become global. After looking at one of these sculptures she hopes that each consumer will take a closer look at their own habits and stop using one-use plastics.
“The ultimate goal for Washed Ashore is to have more art than garbage,” Pozzi said. “I’m not gonna sell myself short. I”m gonna save the whole ocean.”