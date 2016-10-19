Warren, Sanders visit Tivoli, stump for Clinton

The big guns of the progressive movement appeared on Auraria Campus Sunday night to shore up millennial support for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren advocated for the Democratic nominee to a standing-room-only crowd of over 1,700. An overflow space was provided for those who couldn’t fit into the packed student union hall.
The effort came just three weeks before voters head to the ballot box. Clinton has struggled to coalesce support among millennial and college-age voters who have been considering third-party candidates. Six percent of former Sanders supporters plan to vote for either Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson or Green Party candidate Jill Stein, according to a poll conducted by USA Today. Polling numbers from FiveThirtyEight.com show Clinton has weak support from younger voters.
Warren took the stage first, whipping an already energtic crowd into a frenzy with her trademark fiery delivery. She derided Clinton’s Republican rival, Donald Trump, as “a small insecure money grubber who cares about nothing and nobody but himself,” and “a pathetic cheapskate.” She elicited boos and hisses aimed at Trump, while painting a drastic contrast between him and Clinton.
“She doesn’t whimper,” Warren said. “She doesn’t whine. She doesn’t take to Twitter at three in the morning to call people bad names. Hillary gets up every day and keeps fighting. Hillary has brains, she has guts, and she has thick skin and steady hands. But most of all, she has some basic decency. That’s what America needs, and that’s why I’m with her!”
Sanders threw his support behind Clinton at the rally. He received 2 million votes from under-30 voters compared to the 1.6 million votes that Trump and Clinton received combined according to a report from Tufts University.
“The people are sick and tired of a government that represents the rich and the powerful,” Sanders said to cheers. “They want a government that represents all of us. So our job in the next three weeks is to do everything we can to elect Hillary as our next president.”
His support at the rally came with a warning.
“Our job is to elect Hillary Clinton, to defeat Trump badly, then begin the process of bringing millions of people together to stand up to the billionaire class, to stand up to the insurance companies and wall street and drug companies,” Sanders said. “When we stand together as black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American, when we stand together as gay and straight,when we come together, there is nothing that we cannot accomplish.”
Shawn Smith, a 33-year-old carpenter and Colorado delegate for the Sanders campaign, said that he was a reluctant Clinton supporter.
“The way that Bernie lost is disappointing,” Smith said. “I worked really hard for him and I know that a lot of people did as well. I think that if it were true that we were working so hard for a progressive agenda, Bernie Sanders would be the nominee.”
Sanders’ message was laser-focused on voters like Smith.
“What is equally important is that on Nov. 9, the day after Hillary is elected president, we continue our efforts,” Sanders said. “Because we know that what real change is about, what real politics is about, is transforming this country.”