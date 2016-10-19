Warren, Sanders visit Tivoli, stump for Clinton

Sanders threw his support behind Clinton at the rally. He received 2 million votes from under-30 voters compared to the 1.6 million votes that Trump and Clinton received combined according to a report from Tufts University.

“The people are sick and tired of a government that represents the rich and the powerful,” Sanders said to cheers. “They want a government that represents all of us. So our job in the next three weeks is to do everything we can to elect Hillary as our next president.”

His support at the rally came with a warning.

“Our job is to elect Hillary Clinton, to defeat Trump badly, then begin the process of bringing millions of people together to stand up to the billionaire class, to stand up to the insurance companies and wall street and drug companies,” Sanders said. “When we stand together as black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American, when we stand together as gay and straight,when we come together, there is nothing that we cannot accomplish.”

Shawn Smith, a 33-year-old carpenter and Colorado delegate for the Sanders campaign, said that he was a reluctant Clinton supporter.

“The way that Bernie lost is disappointing,” Smith said. “I worked really hard for him and I know that a lot of people did as well. I think that if it were true that we were working so hard for a progressive agenda, Bernie Sanders would be the nominee.”

Sanders’ message was laser-focused on voters like Smith.

“What is equally important is that on Nov. 9, the day after Hillary is elected president, we continue our efforts,” Sanders said. “Because we know that what real change is about, what real politics is about, is transforming this country.”