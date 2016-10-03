Walk shines light into the darkness

Thousands of butterflies cascaded over Coors Field on Sept. 24, to honor suicide victims.

“Butterflies are a universal sign of change,” said Elizabeth Knight, an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention volunteer.

Participants in the second annual Denver Metro Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by AFSP, could purchase a box with butterflies inside to release alongside others who suffered the same loss.

By releasing butterflies, those affected by suicide released some emotions as well. Knight lost a family member to suicide five years ago. As she has volunteered with AFSP, her family has begun talking about the death and letting go of the stigma that suicide often carries.

AFSP hosted the second annual Denver Metro Out of the Darkness Walk at Coors Field.

“The ultimate goal of the walk is to bring people together that have lost someone or are struggling themselves with mental illness or suicidal thoughts,” said chair of the Denver Metro Walk, Laurie Freeman. “To bring them together so they know they’re not alone in their grief or their struggles, and to also bring them information and resources that can assist them in dealing with their loss or help them.”

In 2010, Freeman lost her son and husband to suicide and sought support from AFSP. She worked at the walk at Highlands Ranch High School, then oversaw the walk’s transition to Coors Field. The walk’s growth helps AFSP to raise awareness for suicide.

“When you are at the walk, you’re with other people that have suffered the same kind of loss that you have, so you’ve got this bond, because it’s such a difficult death to talk about,” Freeman said.

The event attracted 2,035 participants who came together to raise awareness for suicide prevention, and help those affected by suicide. As attendees walked the seven laps around Coors Field, they passed various stations with different information to help honor the event’s goal.

The Memory Area featured a memory tree, where participants could hang pictures of the victims. According to AFSP volunteers,