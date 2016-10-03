Walk shines light into the darkness

Thousands of butterflies cascaded over Coors Field on Sept. 24, to honor suicide victims.
“Butterflies are a universal sign of change,” said Elizabeth Knight, an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention volunteer.
Participants in the second annual Denver Metro Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by AFSP, could purchase a box with butterflies inside to release alongside others who suffered the same loss.
By releasing butterflies, those affected by suicide released some emotions as well. Knight lost a family member to suicide five years ago. As she has volunteered with AFSP, her family has begun talking about the death and letting go of the stigma that suicide often carries.
AFSP hosted the second annual Denver Metro Out of the Darkness Walk at Coors Field.
“The ultimate goal of the walk is to bring people together that have lost someone or are struggling themselves with mental illness or suicidal thoughts,” said chair of the Denver Metro Walk, Laurie Freeman. “To bring them together so they know they’re not alone in their grief or their struggles, and to also bring them information and resources that can assist them in dealing with their loss or help them.”
In 2010, Freeman lost her son and husband to suicide and sought support from AFSP. She worked at the walk at Highlands Ranch High School, then oversaw the walk’s transition to Coors Field. The walk’s growth helps AFSP to raise awareness for suicide.
“When you are at the walk, you’re with other people that have suffered the same kind of loss that you have, so you’ve got this bond, because it’s such a difficult death to talk about,” Freeman said.
The event attracted 2,035 participants who came together to raise awareness for suicide prevention, and help those affected by suicide. As attendees walked the seven laps around Coors Field, they passed various stations with different information to help honor the event’s goal.
The Memory Area featured a memory tree, where participants could hang pictures of the victims. According to AFSP volunteers,
the tree continues growing every year, as AFSP never throws it away.
Past the Memory Area, the Recourse Fair consisted of organizations related to the event’s cause, such as the Eating Disorder Foundation, Douglas County School District, Children’s Hospital and AllHealth Network, to name a few.
Most of these organizations exist to help alleviate mental illness before it drives sufferers to contemplate suicide. AFSP wants to draw awareness to the fact that suicides can be a result of underlying mental illnesses.
Further along the walk, purple mats lined the path for people to participate in the 22 pushups challenge. Former Marine, Andy Nguyen, created this challenge with Honor Courage Commitment Inc. to encourage its participants to complete 22 pushups in honor of the 22 veterans who take their lives every day.
The event featured a silent auction area where people could bid on more than 125 items that businesses donated for the cause. When people registered for the walk, they indicated fundraising goals to raise money for AFSP to further promote suicide education and relief. In total, the walk raised $181,332.
The walk also had a photo booth, a poster for participants to write hope notes and information about suicide and mental illness. There was live MC coverage with Denise Plante of KOSI 101.1 radio and Rashaan Davis from Highlands Ranch High School.
Adrienne Leonard attended the walk and knows firsthand about the importance of changing the perception about suicide. In January, she lost her son Dillon, and
felt a need to participate in the walk to honor his memory and raise awareness for suicide prevention.
“It’s OK to talk about suicide,” Leonard said. “Mental health is like cancer. It’s serious.”
Out of the Darkness Walks occurs throughout the nation, but the Colorado walks began at Highlands Ranch High School. For seven years, the walk was held there until it outgrew the venue and turned into the Denver Metro Walk at Coors Field.
Freeman insisted that the walk achieved its goal to raise awareness about suicide and bring people together. AFSP will continue working to bring attention to the problem and create a safe environment for sufferers and their loved ones alike.
“It’s an emotional day with a positive feeling of everyone coming together,” Knight said.