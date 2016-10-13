Volleyball continues to demolish in Athletic Conference

Teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference cannot slow down the Roadrunners on the volleyball court. The Roadrunners faced off against the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Gallogly Events Center.
The first two sets proved to be highly competitive with the teams exchanging the lead on nine occasions. MSU Denver won the match, sweeping UCCS in consecutive sets of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-14.
Roadrunners senior Michaela Smith finished the match with 15 kills. Junior Ryan Hoerdemann added 10 kills. Senior Brandi Torr piled up 37 assists, and sophomore hitter Santaisha Sturges made her presence felt defensively, collecting 15 digs. The conference play continued throughout the weekend for the Roadrunners.
On Saturday, Oct.8, MSU Denver traveled to Utah to play Westminster College. Westminster looked to break a 10-game losing streak. Coach Jenny Glenn’s bunch showed no mercy, winning the match in consecutive sets of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-17.
Preseason all-RMAC performers Smith and Hoerdemann combined for 27 kills and three blocks.
Sophomore Stephanie Laraway provided an impactful performance, providing nine kills and three blocks. Sturges added 10 kills and three blocks. MSU Denver pushed their winning streak to 10 games, with all eight of those wins in RMAC conference play. The Roadrunners travel to Las Vegas, New Mexico on Friday, Oct. 14.