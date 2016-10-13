Volleyball continues to demolish in Athletic Conference

Teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference cannot slow down the Roadrunners on the volleyball court. The Roadrunners faced off against the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Gallogly Events Center.

The first two sets proved to be highly competitive with the teams exchanging the lead on nine occasions. MSU Denver won the match, sweeping UCCS in consecutive sets of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-14.