Pets for Vets benefits from lacrosse tournament

Shootout for Soldiers held its annual 24-hour lacrosse tournament during July 29-30 at Aurora Sports Park. The tournament featured a new lacrosse game every hour for 24 hours and raised money for veteran-focused nonprofits.

Public fundraising events are important for nonprofits like Pets for Vets. They increase awareness of the organization and raise necessary funds. Pets for Vets just received nonprofit status in June, so fundraising is paramount.

Markus Moore was in attendance for the entire 24 hours and played in several games. “I played at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. It’s helping a great cause. My son, who is 13, has also been playing,” Moore said.

Over the course of the tournament, teams comprised of youth, high school and adult lacrosse enthusiasts engaged in competitive play and showcased their skills, but always in the spirit of raising money for veterans.

“We are all military families,” Moore continued. “I have kids in the military and brothers as well, so we want to help out as much as we can.”

Shootout for Soldiers takes place in more than 10 cities across the United States. At each event, four national veterans nonprofits are represented, along with two local nonprofits.

One of the local nonprofits present was the Denver chapter of Pets for Vets.

United States Military veterans face unique struggles when rejoining the civilian world. For some veterans, even leaving the house is a challenge. Pets for Vets attempts to ease these struggles through companion and service animals.

Pets for Vets is a nonprofit organization with chapters across the United States. The Colorado chapter disbanded last year, but volunteers felt strongly about continuing the organization’s work. They developed a new, Denver-based chapter soon after.

Pets for Vets volunteers talk one-on-one with each veteran and assess exactly what he/she is looking for in a service dog.

“We go through a somewhat lengthy interview process with the veteran and find out what they are looking for and what issues they are battling,” said Kathy Bagford,Director/President of the Denver chapter. Many veterans, especially those who were stationed in combat zones, struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, anxiety, depression or stress. Pets for Vets finds a dog with the necessary traits to help alleviate the veteran’s concerns.”

According to Bagford, one of the most common concerns veterans bring up is a difficulty being in public and among crowds. In these instances, trainers teach dogs the command “watch my six”. In other words, the dog is taught to sit right behind the veteran facing away and watch the veteran’s back. This simple command allows many veterans the peace of mind to go outside.

Veteran Gloria Clough, the Pets for Vets Denver Chapter Treasurer, agrees.

“I struggle with PTSD as well, and there are days where is takes everything I have to get out of my house,” she said. “To be able to give

another vet the freedom to get out their house and to start taking control of their life back is what we hope to do.”

The Denver chapter of Pets for Vets is entirely volunteer run according to Bagford.

“There are no salaries and as little overhead as possible so that as much money as possible goes directly to the pet-vet match,” she said.

All the dogs that are matched with veterans are from shelters and rescues. This allows Pets for Vets to save two lives with one effort.

The Aurora Shootout for Soldiers was an opportunity to “get the word out to the community about who we are, what we do, and allowed us to raise money for our organization,” said Bagford.

The Denver chapter of Pets for Vets raised over $2400 at Shootout for Soldiers and was also a success in raising awareness about the organization in Colorado.

Going forward, Bagford’s priorities are to expand the Denver chapter’s volunteer base with active volunteers, as well as hold a minimum of one event like Shootout for Soldiers per month.

For more information, to get involved, or to apply for a pet, visit the Pets for Vets Denver chapter’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/PetsforVetsDenver/.