UFC: Punches thrown at the Pepsi Center

For the first time ever, the Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Pepsi Center for UFC on Fox 23 on Jan. 28. In the card’s main event, No. 1 ranked women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko defeated No. 2 ranked Julia Pena via armbar in the second round, earning herself a title shot against the bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

The fight opened up with Peña walking down her opponent and pinning her against the cage holding true to her game plan.

Shevchenko was able to land a beautiful takedown off a knee to the body thrown by Peña. Peña eventually got back to her feet, but was taken down by Shevchenko in the same manner later in the round.

In the second round, Peña scored a takedown of her own after many failed attempts, but was ultimately submitted by Shevchenko with 30 seconds remaining in the round. Now on a two fight win streak, Shevchenko will face the only woman to defeat her in the UFC, champion Amanda Nuñes.

In the card’s co-main event, No. 5 ranked welterweight and hometown hero Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was dismantled by No. 12 ranked Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. Cowboy was favored coming into the fight, but Masvidal was able to use his superior boxing to finish Cowboy at the beginning of the second round, making a statement in his division.

Another huge bout featured on the card was a heavyweight clash between UFC veteran Andrei “The Pit Bull” Arlovski and rising star Francis “The Predator” Ngannou. As many people expected, the fight didn’t last long. Ngannou caught Arlovski with a clean right hook, ending the fight in the first round.