Debate screened at Turnhalle, students react

Verbal jabs were thrown in the Tivoli Turnhalle as presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton sparred in the first debate of the general election. Billed as Monday Night Fight by the Department of Communication Arts and Sciences, which hosted the event, students gathered to watch both presidential hopefuls argue about trade, immigration, race, foreign policy and scandal. Lambda Pi Eta, a communications honor society, was also on hand to sponsor the event.

“The trouble with decisions like this, when it comes to choosing a candidate for any sort of political office, of course the presidential being the highest level, is you can’t put too much stock in what is said,” said Austin Evans, an MSU Denver student at the event. “What is said is empty. You have to look at past actions.”

Evans said he neither had the resources nor time to directly participate in a political campaign. What he could do, he said, was watch the debate as part of his duty as a member of the American body politic.

“I challenge you to listen to [the debate], to give critical care to the thought and consideration to who you’re going to vote for. It’s not as simple as Trump’s mean, Hillary’s a women,” Evans said. “We need to actually look at where they stand on certain issues. Be mindful that they may not act on what they’ve said. Let’s move beyond the petty politics.”

With only 42 days left until the election, FiveThirtyEight.com’s polls plus forecast model currently has Clinton at 55 percent and Trump at 44 percent. Even with Election Day around the corner, some students said they were undecided.

MSU Denver student Nikki Davidson was at the debate to learn more about the candidates plans.