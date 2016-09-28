Trump is wrong to oppose free trade

These views are both misguided. According to a survey of economists taken by Harvard professor Greg Mankiw, 93 percent of economists agree that tariffs and quotas reduce economic welfare. Another survey done by the American Economic Association says that 87.5 percent

of economists surveyed believed in eliminating tariffs and other barriers to trade.

The view is not a partisan one. Nobel prize winning economist Paul Krugman once quipped that “If there were an economist’s creed, it would surely contain the affirmations ‘I understand the Principle of Comparative Advantage’ and ‘I advocate free trade.’”

Trump’s threat of tariffs against other nations should not be taken lightly. In response to the Great Depression, the Smoot-Hawley Act, signed by President Herbert Hoover, raised tariffs in order to raise more revenue and create more American jobs for the federal government. Instead, this caused a trade war with other nations such as Canada, and helped worsen the depression that it was meant to relieve.

Trump likes to remind his loyal base of supporters that he will “Make America Great Again.” If that is truly what he intends to do, it would be wise of him to avoid paths that once pulled America into its darkest hour.