Tri-Institutional Open Mic gains momentum

Returning once again to amplify Auraria campus’ talent, the Tri-Institutional Open Mic Night provided students with a space to mingle and connect on Oct. 5.

Taking place four times a year in the Multicultural Lounge, students are invited to rap, sing, recite poetry and even crack some jokes. The doors were open to anyone interested in participating or enjoying the show. Guests were welcomed with refreshments and snacks. Hosted by student event teams, the rendezvous is continuing its second year at AHEC.

“Anytime a school has an event, that’s your events team hosting it,” said Desmond Hubbard, UCD event coordinator. “We have the CCD event team, Metro’s event team and CU’s event team come together to make this happen.”

According to Hubbard, the event is growing rapidly. Last month’s Open Mic Night was the largest performer turnout the event had seen with 20 to 30 performers. Due to the abundance of participants, not everyone who signed up had the opportunity to perform.

Although the event has gained momentum in the past couple months, audiences have not always been intrigued. “When it started, there was three or four people that would show up,” said Hubbard.