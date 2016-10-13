Tri-Institutional Open Mic gains momentum

Returning once again to amplify Auraria campus’ talent, the Tri-Institutional Open Mic Night provided students with a space to mingle and connect on Oct. 5.
Taking place four times a year in the Multicultural Lounge, students are invited to rap, sing, recite poetry and even crack some jokes. The doors were open to anyone interested in participating or enjoying the show. Guests were welcomed with refreshments and snacks. Hosted by student event teams, the rendezvous is continuing its second year at AHEC.
“Anytime a school has an event, that’s your events team hosting it,” said Desmond Hubbard, UCD event coordinator. “We have the CCD event team, Metro’s event team and CU’s event team come together to make this happen.”
According to Hubbard, the event is growing rapidly. Last month’s Open Mic Night was the largest performer turnout the event had seen with 20 to 30 performers. Due to the abundance of participants, not everyone who signed up had the opportunity to perform.
Although the event has gained momentum in the past couple months, audiences have not always been intrigued. “When it started, there was three or four people that would show up,” said Hubbard.
According to event coordinators, audience attendance spiked beginning this year.
“The first one of the semester we had somewhere between 90 and a 100 people.”
Coordinators do not plan to move to a larger venue anytime soon. However, in response to its rising popularity, they are considering extending the length of the event so they can continue to welcome performers.
Amidst audience growth and performers filling slots, student coordinator Tatiana Shaves, MSU Denver event coordinator said that some performers are making their way back to the open mic.
"We have a couple regulars."
Among these regulars is Ricardo Barakov who kicked off the event performing a cover of “Closer” by the Chainsmokers.
“This is my second time. I went to the first one in September,” said UCD’s Ricardo Barakov. “It feels like a place where I can just let my heart out in one of the ways I know how.”
The mic was handed to performers from AHEC’s three institutions and even a high school senior. Performing a slam poem for the “young brothers lost,” Bear Creek High School student Ferida Zekaria left the crowd silent with her untitled piece on the oppression of Black Americans.
“They think that black is supposed to be feared,” said Zekaria. “That’s not how it’s always gonna be.”
UCD’s Allen Tran followed Zekaria with a few minutes of stand up comedy. Politically driven, Tran had the crowd laughing to themes like the presidential election and the Holocaust.
Tran praised a lack of censorship at the event.
“I was kind of iffy on whether or not I should do the Holocaust jokes,” said Tran. “It’s inappropriate but if Trump becomes president, that’s the reality we’re looking at.”
Students from any institution are welcome to the Tri-Institutional Open Mic Night. The next open mic will take place in the Multicultural Lounge Nov. 2.