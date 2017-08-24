Trending: porn site might save Sense8 and more

Comedian Jerry Lewis dies at age 91

Beloved actor, entertainer and comedian Jerry Lewis has died of heart complications in his Las Vegas home. He starred in such films as “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy.” He is also known for his comedy act and film work with the Rat Pack’s Dean Martin. Lewis was also synonymous for his telethon hosting duties, the biggest of them being the annual “Labor Day Telethon” for muscular dystrophy. His time with the telethon from 1966-2010 helped raised close to $2.5 billion for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Put on your shades and turn around, bright eyes.

Bonnie Tyler performed her ‘80s hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during, yep, the total solar eclipse over North America on Monday. Tyler performed aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise during the moments the eclipse passed over the ship. The song also made it to No. 1 on iTunes on Monday, beating out radio earworm “Despacito.” No word yet on Tyler’s plans for 2024.

Cake wars

Tina Fey made a return to the “Weekend Update” desk during the off season “Saturday Night Live” spinoff, “Weekend Update Thursday.” Fey, a University of Virginia alumna, came to the desk to vent her frustrations about the protests that occurred on the lawn of her alma matter. Her segment was based on the idea of directing frustrations toward said protests into a sheet cake, dubbing the new resistance movement as “sheet caking.” However, Fey adds the disclaimer during the sketch that she can’t take full credit for this new grassroots movement. “Most of the women I know have been doing this once a week since the election,” she said.

Netflix show in talks to be renewed under your private browsing mode

After Netflix announced in June that “Sense8” would not renew another season, porn site xHamster made a serious offer to revive the series through their highly-trafficked platform. The sex-positive and LGBTQ represented show, created by the Wachowskis, only lasted two seasons. Alex Hawkins, vice president of xHamster said, “We’re not talking about a parody, or something less than, but an actual revival of the series.” Following backlash from fans, Netflix responded by sending the show off with a two-hour-long farewell episode in 2018.

The buzz about the bus

The classic Volkswagen Type 2 (more commonly known as the VW bus) will be making a comeback in 2022 at an electrical outlet near you. The panel van, best known for its hippie/beach bum aesthetic, will be staying true to its original two-tone design. However, the zero-emissions van, which Volkswagen has named the VW I.D. Buzz, will be fully electric. Currently the 111 kWh battery has a range of nearly 300 miles per charge. When the initial plans were announced in January, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said, “The iconic car of the electric age must be a Volkswagen.”