Trending: Taylor Swift wins case against Denver DJ

Taylor Swift wins in case against Denver Disc Jockey
During her stop in Denver during her 2013 tour promoting her album “Red,” Taylor Swift was groped by local DJ David Mueller during a photoshoot. The original lawsuit came from Mueller when he claimed that Swift had cost him his job with her claims to his then-employer, KYGO. The judge threw out Mueller’s case a week before the final verdict was reached in Denver. With Swift’s intentions pointed to raising awareness for sexual assault, Swift took home a symbolic $1 win. Swift also plans to make future donations to organizations that help cover the legal costs
for sexual assault victims.
“Rhinestone Cowboy” dies at age 81
After a battle with Alzheimers, country star Glen Campbell has passed away at age 81. Campbell, best known for his Billboard No. 1 hits “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights,” was also an accomplished session guitarist. He was also the host of the variety show “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.” Outside of his solo work, Campbell’s fret-work can be heard on albums from Beach Boys, Phil Spector, The Monkeys, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. He was well loved, admired and respected in the music industry.
“Are you still watching Netflix?”
Kick off your glass slippers and start binging of all your favorite Disney movies on streaming services before they disappear. The movie empire announced that they will start their own streaming channel in 2019, removing all Disney and Pixar films from other online streaming services, including Netflix. They also announced that beyond their extensive film library, they plan to air exclusive original movies, shows and short-form content on their exclusive platform. The 2019 release date is also set to precede theatrical releases to the highly anticipated sequels for “Toy Story” and “Frozen.”
“Hey, Google?”
Google engineer James Damore penned a 3,000 word Google Doc to advocate the need to end diversity programs, and for the pay gap between female and male employees to remain. Damore was terminated for “perpetuating gender stereotypes,” which Damore believes to be unfair due to the “left bias” behind their reasoning. Google has also cancelled an upcoming all-staff meeting addressing the memo after employees raised concerns about their safety, and being singled out for any comments made during the discussion.
Nostalgia in Primetime
Following the buzz around
the reboot of the NBC hit sitcom “Will & Grace”, network executive Robert Greenblatt has been talking about trying to keep the revival trend going. Greenblatt has voiced his interest in bringing back primetime comedies like “The Office,” “30 Rock” and “Frasier.” NBC has also considered rebooting the 1960’s family sitcom “The Munsters” for a spin in modern day Brooklyn. Dana Walden of Fox has also been in talks with “King Of The Hill” creator Mike Judge for a revival of the cult-classic animated comedy.