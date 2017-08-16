Trending: Taylor Swift wins case against Denver DJ

Taylor Swift wins in case against Denver Disc Jockey

During her stop in Denver during her 2013 tour promoting her album “Red,” Taylor Swift was groped by local DJ David Mueller during a photoshoot. The original lawsuit came from Mueller when he claimed that Swift had cost him his job with her claims to his then-employer, KYGO. The judge threw out Mueller’s case a week before the final verdict was reached in Denver. With Swift’s intentions pointed to raising awareness for sexual assault, Swift took home a symbolic $1 win. Swift also plans to make future donations to organizations that help cover the legal costs

for sexual assault victims.