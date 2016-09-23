Transparency or invasion of privacy?

Hillary Clinton’s visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York on Sunday Sept. 11, 2016, has brought into question the status of her health. Furthermore, it has shifted media attention.
Coverage needs to be of important policy, economic issues, and candidates’ positions and experience, rather than conspiracy-filled reports and speculations about the stability of Clinton’s health.
The public has the right to know whether a presidential candidate is physically and mentally capable of performing the duties of the Oval Office. However, asking for the release of medical records is crossing a thin line into invasion of privacy. Clinton’s appearing at an event against the advice of her physician is identical to the situation of working-class Americans who, even in the face of severe illness, get up and go to work.
Illness such as colds, flu and pneumonia are very common and can be contracted in many different ways. When the average working individual catches a severe cold, according
to a 2014 survey conducted by the National Sanitation Association, 26 percent of workers admitted to going to work while sick. This is due to the worker’s being concerned about their workload and financial needs.
Hillary showing up to a scheduled event was no different than showing up to work to keep the workload manageable or to pay bills. However, due to the position she is currently campaigning for, the common practice of pushing through illness was made to look like the next big crisis.
Historically, there has existed an unspoken practice of presidential candidates limiting or completely blocking the public and media from their medical issues. For instance, President Grover Cleveland covered up his battle with oral cancer, going as far as having surgery performed on a friend’s yacht. Another example is President John F. Kennedy, who had numerous medical issues, including Addison’s disease. In like manner, President Woodrow Wilson suffered several strokes prior to becoming president and one during his presidency. All of these former presidents had secret health problems that did not affect their presidency.
Clinton was forthcoming about her allergies. During a phone interview with Anderson Cooper on Sept. 12, 2016, she said, “Like a lot of people I thought I could keep going forward and power through and that didn’t work out so well.”
Furthermore, there haven’t been any other incidents that would insinuate that she is experiencing any type of serious, fatal or debilitating illness. Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs that is a common complication of the flu. Last year in Cincinnati, for example, a virus circulated that mimicked an allergy infection. Prolonged cases of untreated lung illness caused by the virus could lead to more serious respiratory infection such as pneumonia.
In essence, the debate over the health of Clinton and the demand for her medical records is an attempt to pry, rather than uncover her “hidden truths.” It is an invasion of Clinton’s right to privacy. It is true that transparency is needed in certain areas of politics. However, there is a difference between being transparent and giving out too much information.
Embellishing and focusing in on Clinton’s health at this stage of the election could be costly and is problematic when looking at the gravity of what the 2016 presidential candidacy represents.