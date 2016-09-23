Transparency or invasion of privacy?

Coverage needs to be of important policy, economic issues, and candidates’ positions and experience, rather than conspiracy-filled reports and speculations about the stability of Clinton’s health.

The public has the right to know whether a presidential candidate is physically and mentally capable of performing the duties of the Oval Office. However, asking for the release of medical records is crossing a thin line into invasion of privacy. Clinton’s appearing at an event against the advice of her physician is identical to the situation of working-class Americans who, even in the face of severe illness, get up and go to work.

Illness such as colds, flu and pneumonia are very common and can be contracted in many different ways. When the average working individual catches a severe cold, according

to a 2014 survey conducted by the National Sanitation Association, 26 percent of workers admitted to going to work while sick. This is due to the worker’s being concerned about their workload and financial needs.

Hillary showing up to a scheduled event was no different than showing up to work to keep the workload manageable or to pay bills. However, due to the position she is currently campaigning for, the common practice of pushing through illness was made to look like the next big crisis.

Historically, there has existed an unspoken practice of presidential candidates limiting or completely blocking the public and media from their medical issues. For instance, President Grover Cleveland covered up his battle with oral cancer, going as far as having surgery performed on a friend’s yacht. Another example is President John F. Kennedy, who had numerous medical issues, including Addison’s disease. In like manner, President Woodrow Wilson suffered several strokes prior to becoming president and one during his presidency. All of these former presidents had secret health problems that did not affect their presidency.