Tivoli Brewing, Denver leaders toast Denver Beer Festival

October marks the season for beer, and this year Colorado celebrated with a frothy glass filled to the brim.

For over 30 years, Colorado has honored its evolving craft brewing culture with hundreds of beer festivals and events that have advanced the legacy of the industry today. These beer festivals are the resource local brewers need to get their product in as many people’s hands as possible.

It’s an opportunity that was acknowledged on the morning of Sept. 29 Tivoli Brewing Tap House with the official kick off ceremony for the eighth annual Denver Beer Festival. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, members of the Colorado Brewers Guild, MSU Denver brewing industry coordinators and Tivoli brewing Co. staff attended the ceremony. It marked the launch of hundreds of upcoming local beer events and the unveiling of the mayor’s new commemorative beer label. Hancock began his speech by expressing what makes the Denver Beer Festival such a special event in our state.

“The Denver Beer fest illuminates, I think, what has become uniquely Denver, and that is our craft beers, and so I want to congratulate Corey Marshall and the Tivoli Brewing for what you are doing,” Hancock said. “This year is particularly special because we are here at the Tivoli, one of our oldest breweries in Colorado, that has a history that dates back to the Civil Rights era. It’s true Colorado and we are excited to be here.”