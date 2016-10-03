The thin line between friendship and politics

All I could think about is how I should be at school. How I shouldn’t be here in this meeting. I had an idea of what was to come, but I didn’t know. I didn’t know that because of my political beliefs I’d be chastised for leaning too slightly to the left side of the political spectrum. That, because my beliefs challenged those held by this catholic congregation, I’d forever lose some of my best friends, all because I was left and they were right.
Election season is rearing its very ugly head, and never has the American public had to choose between candidates as divisive as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Politics is an issue that can divide people in an instant, it can also cause lifelong friendships to end in an instant.
In 2012, as a sophomore in high school, I was on a youth leadership at a local catholic parish. I was very involved with this parish, and had made some of my best friends there. However, being that it was election season and I am an outspoken Liberal, it was only a matter of time until our differences clashed.
After the Barack Obama’s defeat of Mitt Romney in the election, I celebrated on social media because I was happy. A man who I had spent the entire campaign season following in the first election and who I was invested in had won. The two youth ministers were not so happy and weren’t pleased with me.
They set up a meeting with me seemingly to discuss my actions. I thought it was going to be a discussion about our separate beliefs. In the subsequent two hour meeting, I slowly realized I was going to lose friends that I had since I was a kid.
The ministers told me that if I wanted to stay with the program, I would have to tell the middle school students I worked with the opposite of my beliefs. This meant even though I was a strong advocate for gay marriage, I would have to tell them I was firmly against it. I knew that there was no repairing this and I flatly declined. While I did deserve some blame for what happened, I ultimately lost some of my closest friends because they were conservatives and I was liberal.
It’s September and the election season is going to become even more heated. The TV ads will become more obnoxious and less subtle, with each candidate blindly throwing insults directed at the other, hoping that just enough people miss the holes in their fallacious argument. It’s going to get ugly.
Despite this, it’s vital to remember that your friend who is a staunch conservative wanting to make America great again, is just that, your friend. Your neighbor who is a bleeding heart Liberal for Hillary, is still your neighbor. All of these people, who you interact with daily and shared some of your greatest moments with, who may have been there for you at your worst moments, are still the same people. To end those relationships because you think they’re too right or left wing for you, is, for lack of a better word, stupid.
As difficult to comprehend as it might be, not everyone is going to share your beliefs. Accept it. Try to remember what caused you to allow for those relationships to build, whether it be because you like the same music or the same games. Hold onto those people and embrace them. You clearly didn’t build that relationship off politics or else you wouldn’t have them in the first place.
I’m not here to write one of those ridiculous self help guides I am not here to tell you what decisions to make. If your friend is strong sup- porter of Black Lives Matter and you’re a strong supporter of Blue Lives Matter, and you feel it’s going to be a real problem, then make the decision you think is best, but don’t make any irrational decisions.
Do what you can to avoid conflicts and keep them by your side, the world doesn’t al- ways agree with you so you might as well suck it up and live your life.