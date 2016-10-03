The thin line between friendship and politics

All I could think about is how I should be at school. How I shouldn’t be here in this meeting. I had an idea of what was to come, but I didn’t know. I didn’t know that because of my political beliefs I’d be chastised for leaning too slightly to the left side of the political spectrum. That, because my beliefs challenged those held by this catholic congregation, I’d forever lose some of my best friends, all because I was left and they were right. Election season is rearing its very ugly head, and never has the American public had to choose between candidates as divisive as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Politics is an issue that can divide people in an instant, it can also cause lifelong friendships to end in an instant. In 2012, as a sophomore in high school, I was on a youth leadership at a local catholic parish. I was very involved with this parish, and had made some of my best friends there. However, being that it was election season and I am an outspoken Liberal, it was only a matter of time until our differences clashed.

After the Barack Obama’s defeat of Mitt Romney in the election, I celebrated on social media because I was happy. A man who I had spent the entire campaign season following in the first election and who I was invested in had won. The two youth ministers were not so happy and weren’t pleased with me. They set up a meeting with me seemingly to discuss my actions. I thought it was going to be a discussion about our separate beliefs. In the subsequent two hour meeting, I slowly realized I was going to lose friends that I had since I was a kid. The ministers told me that if I wanted to stay with the program, I would have to tell the middle school students I worked with the opposite of my beliefs. This meant even though I was a strong advocate for gay marriage, I would have to tell them I was firmly against it. I knew that there was no repairing this and I flatly declined. While I did deserve some blame for what happened, I ultimately lost some of my closest friends because they were conservatives and I was liberal. It’s September and the election season is going to become even more heated. The TV ads will become more obnoxious and less subtle, with each candidate blindly throwing insults directed at the other, hoping that just enough people miss the holes in their fallacious argument. It’s going to get ugly.