Tensions on campus rise in response to revised travel ban

Revised travel restrictions under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 13780, most widely known as the travel ban, continue to decrease refugee admission into the US. On March 6, President Trump signed the new order, titled Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry, as a modification of the first one signed on Jan. 27. Six Muslim-majority countries remain on the travel ban including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Individuals from these countries can only travel to the US if they can prove they possess a ‘bona fide’ relationship with the country. Jessica Compaore, MSU Denver senior and former officer for the African Student Union, said students from East Africa, mostly from Somalia, were frustrated, irritated, shocked and devastated. “I want to leave college. What’s the point of being on the Auraria Campus? I can’t have my family here and I’m being discriminated for my religion,” Compaore said. Parents, spouses, children and siblings are considered bona fide relationships under the category of close familial relationships. However, grandparents and other close relatives are excluded under the definition. Compaore is wary of the government redefining familial structures.

Leigh Eleazer works as the coordinator in the International Student Support office and exclusively helps international students who are F-1 and J-1 visa holders. “Not a single one of my students should be directly impacted by this, but a vast majority of them who are traveling over the summer are very worried,” Eleazer said. While Eleazer does not currently have students from the banned countries, she asserted that there are refugee, asylum seekers and immigrant students impacted by the ban on campus. Individuals with approved visas such as journalists, students, employees and vetted lecturers are not barred under the revised order. Anthony Clark, a senior at MSU Denver working in the Airport Infrastructure Management Division at Denver International Airport said the provisions rolled out under the new order were better planned than the chaos created by the first travel ban back in January. “Luckily, President Trump mentioning this early in his campaign trail helped people think about the ‘what if?’ I’m sure airports were thinking about handling these situations with a plan,” Clark said.