Surrogate family inspires art at Denver Art Society

While most people over the weekend got ready to go out with their significant others or recover from the unusual spring weather, others worked hard on their passion. In the Art District on May 19, those that worked on their passion were at the Denver Art Society. Several artists prepared to showcase their work to the public to view or buy.

Artists with various styles and inspirations come together at the Denver Art Society to not only produce their work but to support and teach each other. Grace Noel, a member of the Society for four years, uses woodcarving and painting techniques to tell fantastical stories and make complex yet poignant statements.

“It’s not just a culture anymore,” Noel said, explaining that art is meant to be experienced.

One of Noel’s works depicts a girl with wings standing on the edge of a cliff and beyond, the unknown. Noel explained that the cliff was detailed with the culture of her family, various patterns and designs and that she was the girl jumping into the unknown.