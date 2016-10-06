Students eager to help NASA push frontier

MSU Denver students have been following the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) announcement of evidence of water vapor on Europa and are excited by implications for students pursuing aerospace degrees in Colorado.

“This is fantastic,” said Dr. Jeffrey Forrest, chair of the Aviation and Aerospace Science department at MSU Denver. “We should be focusing more on sending missions to these types of solar system targets for study. The more we know about other planetary members, the more we will understand about planet Earth.”

NASA astronomers recently used the Hubble telescope to gather evidence for plumes of water vapor, rising up through the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa. Europa is an icy ball, roughly the size of our moon. NASA believes that it may harbor an ocean of liquid water beneath its icy surface. The total volume of water on Europa may be more than twice the amount contained in all of the Earth’s oceans.

The moon’s subsurface is a good candidate for life because it contains liquid water, chemistry and heat generated by tidal interactions with nearby Jupiter. Life on Europa’s surface is unlikely though, with temperatures at minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as radiation levels lethal to any human being. Its thick mantle of ice might protect subsurface ocean life from Jupiter’s deadly radiation belts.

Using transit imaging, NASA created a series of composite photographs using individual photons of ultraviolet light captured by the Hubble Space Telescope as Europa passed between Jupiter and Earth. The photographs support data from an earlier experiment that revealed the possible presence of water elements.