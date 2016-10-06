Students eager to help NASA push frontier

MSU Denver students have been following the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) announcement of evidence of water vapor on Europa and are excited by implications for students pursuing aerospace degrees in Colorado.
“This is fantastic,” said Dr. Jeffrey Forrest, chair of the Aviation and Aerospace Science department at MSU Denver. “We should be focusing more on sending missions to these types of solar system targets for study. The more we know about other planetary members, the more we will understand about planet Earth.”
NASA astronomers recently used the Hubble telescope to gather evidence for plumes of water vapor, rising up through the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa. Europa is an icy ball, roughly the size of our moon. NASA believes that it may harbor an ocean of liquid water beneath its icy surface. The total volume of water on Europa may be more than twice the amount contained in all of the Earth’s oceans.
The moon’s subsurface is a good candidate for life because it contains liquid water, chemistry and heat generated by tidal interactions with nearby Jupiter. Life on Europa’s surface is unlikely though, with temperatures at minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as radiation levels lethal to any human being. Its thick mantle of ice might protect subsurface ocean life from Jupiter’s deadly radiation belts.
Using transit imaging, NASA created a series of composite photographs using individual photons of ultraviolet light captured by the Hubble Space Telescope as Europa passed between Jupiter and Earth. The photographs support data from an earlier experiment that revealed the possible presence of water elements.
In this case, the 15-month mission imaged Europa in the ultraviolet spectrum on 10 different occasions, as Europa made its transit across the face of its parent planet. Evidence for plumes was seen in three of these images.
“The sheer mass of Jupiter and the effects of that mass on its plethora of moons makes for an unbelievable system of dynamics to study in terms of planetary processes,” Forrest said. “Jupiter’s gravitational pull probably forces subsurface geologic structures (surface to core) to undergo complex dynamics compressions and expansion, causing friction and therefore heat.” Naturally occurring geochemical elements present in Europa’s geology could interact with this heat in many ways that “just beg to be studied,” he said.
NASA plans to use the James Webb Telescope, launching in 2018, to image Europa in the infrared spectrum. This will help to provide independent confirmation of the Hubble telescope data using a completely different tool or technique.
NASA is also working on a mission plan for a fly-by spacecraft equipped to sample water vapor from the plumes directly in 2024. If the water plumes actually exist, and can
be predicted with a high degree of accuracy, this spacecraft will “drink” from Europa’s fountain without having to land on its surface. The ultimate goal is to explore Europa’s subsurface oceans using robotic submarines.
MSU Denver student Francisco Hansen, vice president of Denver Students for the Exploration and Development of Space, is also interested in what the Hubble observations tell us about good mission design. These missions serve as an example to students, whether or not they are successful, because they force scientists and engineers to ask “What went wrong?” and “Why?”
“Those are important to really understand,” Hansen said.
The students are also interested in how building a launch vehicle capable of sending a heavy robotic spacecraft across the solar system in a relatively short period of time could lead to other commercial applications, from manufacturing to medicine.
“Long-distance space travel within our solar system to objects with greatly varying environments really pushes the need to develop new science and technology,” Forest said. “This discovery just further substantiates that MSU Denver must be involved with aerospace science and space commerce.”