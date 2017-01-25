Sports Stance: No place for lingerie football in Denver

On Jan. 21, more than 100,000 people marched in support of women’s rights in Denver. On Jan. 28, there will be open tryouts for the Denver Dream, a new football franchise for the Legends Football League.
For those unfamiliar with the LFL, it’s an indoor football league akin to the Arena Football League but for women. The catch? Instead of wearing protective padding, the women wear bras and underwear, hence the league’s previous moniker, the Lingerie Football League.
Denver is better than a league in which the team names range from the Atlanta Steam to the Los Angeles Temptation. The LFL viewers aren’t watching the game for the receiver’s ability to elevate for a catch. They’re watching the game for the league mandated uniforms that show the player’s bottoms and breasts hanging out.
Seattle Mist player Megan Hanson, among others, have gone on to disregard these claims against the league’s intentions.
“I’m competing at such a high level of play that I don’t have time to waste thinking about what my uniform looks like,” Hanson said in a 2015 interview with Fuse.
Yes, women should be able to play professional football. In that sense, Hanson is correct. An NFL uniform is just an added novelty, it’s not a major impact to how the game is played, and those who love the game will look past the skimpy uniforms. However, that’s the thing. Those who love the game aren’t going to watch the LFL because they have the NFL, college football, the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League before they’d even think of going to a league that, judging by the way it presents itself, doesn’t even take itself seriously.
By having small shoulder pads cut off right above the breasts, which are covered with colored bras tied together with shoelaces, one isn’t showcasing the quarterback’s ability to read a defense’s coverage and audible out into a favorable play.
Remember, 100,000 people came out to march in support of women’s rights. Well, now here’s the first test Denver. Supporting equal rights didn’t end that Saturday morning. Denver is better than the LFL. America is better than the LFL.
Imagine that, a guy telling women what’s good for them…
Well you don’t have to go guy. I normaly don’t post comments to bait stories but I’m wondering if this is an advertisement for the lfl or why it bothers you so much? With so much going on in the world right now this is really what gets you riled up and what your going to write about? Why did I click on it?! Nobody has to play and nobody has to pay to watch. The way I see it, this is just a means to a bigger place for the women that decide to participate. If this sport makes it, and I think there is a place for it, sooner or later they won’t have to wear the skimpy uniforms. If it fails, than you called it mr. wise man. But don’t fool yourself, these girls work hard and they play REAL football. If what you want is to take away one of the few choices that women have right now in major sports than do me a favor and say what you mean! Which I assume is, “real sports are for men, women shouldn’t be allowed the opportunity to leverage a gimick that they have to their advantage to get their foot in the door of the good ol’ jocks club, what’s next we have to let them in the nfl draft?”. I’m sick that I even read this story and sicker that I posted a reply to your uninformed biased story.
Wow..If you ever watch a game of Atlanta and understood football, you would be impressed by the abilities of some of these ladies. Their backgrounds are even more impressive. Doctors, Lawyers, Vetrinarians, Engineers…
These woman straight out ball. The play football like the old days. Yes the unis are revealing but if it helps these woman make more money they don’t care. The unis only a small part of this league. I wish they were in Baltimore because I would go.
This article is an example of exactly what’s wrong with the world today. This writer is clearly in favor of one side of the story, opposing the league and team. It seems as though you’ve never been to a game or spoken to anyone who has either. Making a decision based on parts opinion? I remember someone saying something about not judging a book by it’s cover, maybe you should try that?
I live in Atlanta and have been to games for the past few years. The first time my friends and I went to a game it was for the uniforms and attractive women I will admit, however what we saw was real football and real football players. That’s what keeps people coming back. There are real athletes that play in that league and they don’t complain about not getting calls, they just play ball.
The league is doing all it can to make itself more easy for the common fan to watch, so gone are the lingerie in name and in looks in the uniforms. Last year the uniforms took on much more of a sports feel though still a bit skimpy. This year’s alt uniforms have long pants similar to current NFL uniforms. These changes suggest a shift for the league. All of the information in this paragraph could have easily been found by doing a simple online search of the league. That’s where at some point a journalist would go prior to completing a story.
Another interesting fact is the players do not get paid at all. That’s right they do this for free because they love the game. Not one NFL player would do that as we all know. College athletes at least get an education. These women just love to play the game.
So I challenge you to take your craft more seriously, become a Journalist not just a judgementa/opinionatedl writer. Serve your audience facts and critical analysis not your blind musings from an uninformed vantage point.
I can sit and watch a lil game with more interest then a NFL game, these ladies play just as hard with -out making the millions.
Im not for or against but look at high school volleyball, soccer , our beaches , go out on the town sometime. Maybe you want women to go back to where dresses are below the ancles and full body cover bathing suits. Its a womens choice.
James, we are Zybek Sports, and we will be testing the athletes at the Open Tryouts in Denver, Austin and Chicago this weekend. Interestingly, we are the same company that tests the athletes at the NFL Combine and I can tell you first hand that the LFL players are tremendous athletes.
I am extending the invitation for you to come to the tryouts and we will put you through the same tests as the players. I think you will have a new respect for who they are and what they do if you would attend.
And don’t worry, if you decide to show up, you can wear whatever you want.
John
Zybek Sports