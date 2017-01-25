Sports Stance: No place for lingerie football in Denver

On Jan. 21, more than 100,000 people marched in support of women’s rights in Denver. On Jan. 28, there will be open tryouts for the Denver Dream, a new football franchise for the Legends Football League. For those unfamiliar with the LFL, it’s an indoor football league akin to the Arena Football League but for women. The catch? Instead of wearing protective padding, the women wear bras and underwear, hence the league’s previous moniker, the Lingerie Football League. Denver is better than a league in which the team names range from the Atlanta Steam to the Los Angeles Temptation. The LFL viewers aren’t watching the game for the receiver’s ability to elevate for a catch. They’re watching the game for the league mandated uniforms that show the player’s bottoms and breasts hanging out.

Seattle Mist player Megan Hanson, among others, have gone on to disregard these claims against the league’s intentions. “I’m competing at such a high level of play that I don’t have time to waste thinking about what my uniform looks like,” Hanson said in a 2015 interview with Fuse. Yes, women should be able to play professional football. In that sense, Hanson is correct. An NFL uniform is just an added novelty, it’s not a major impact to how the game is played, and those who love the game will look past the skimpy uniforms. However, that’s the thing. Those who love the game aren’t going to watch the LFL because they have the NFL, college football, the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League before they’d even think of going to a league that, judging by the way it presents itself, doesn’t even take itself seriously. By having small shoulder pads cut off right above the breasts, which are covered with colored bras tied together with shoelaces, one isn’t showcasing the quarterback’s ability to read a defense’s coverage and audible out into a favorable play.