Sports Stance: Lady Gaga impresses at Super Bowl LI

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime performance reflected on a larger pattern we’ve seen throughout the nation since President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s controversial policies materialized.

The performance came in typical Gaga style, with mesmerizing costumes, synchronized audience participation and a death- defying jump from the top of the stadium. The pop singer, who has never been shy of controversy, appeared to steer clear of the political realm, unlike Beyoncé’s Super Bowl L performance. The avoidance may have awarded her a new fan base of misguided conservatives, many of whom commended her on Twitter for “not getting political.”