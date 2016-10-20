Sports stance: Baseball fandom OK

Let’s get one thing clear: baseball is not dying.

The common stigma and its enforcers will direct you to the differences in single game attendance and national television ratings between the MLB and the NFL. Attendance records from ESPN.com show that the NFL recorded an average of 68,000 attendees per game, while the Dallas Cowboys, the league’s highest drawing team, came up short of 750,000 total ticket sales in its complete eight game home schedule. Comparatively, the MLB averaged just over 30,000 tickets a game, but over the 81 home game schedule, the lowest selling team, the Tampa Bay Rays, still passed nearly 1.3 million people through the turnstiles.

The problem, therefore, is that comparing the two does not produce relevant statistics.

For Tyler Maun, a writer of minor league baseball coverage for MiLB.com, the diffused belief misses the point, especially in regard to national television ratings.

“You’re not watching something that has the same impact of one- sixteenth of the season, which is what every nationally televised NFL game has,” Maun said. “Baseball is probably healthier than it’s ever been in its history.”

He cited regional television ratings and attendances changes in both American major league and minor league baseball saying they, “pretty much set records every year.” Because of the season’s extensive schedule, baseball ticket prices are much lower than their counterparts. According to statista.com, as of Oct. 18, a Colorado Rockies game will run you an average of $23.99, while the Avalanche will charge you $47.56 on average. The Nuggets charge an average of $52.38, and the Broncos a whopping $87.96 just for one person. For less than the price of two Broncos ticket, you can bring a family of four to a Rockies game and have money to spare on food, drinks and souvenirs. The game’s affordability is a key feature that makes baseball a much stronger family affair than other sports. You can also introduce kids to the sport at a very young age, through T-ball and cheap tickets; which is a pastime not centered around violence or brimming with the controversy of concussions.