Sheltered in a new light

Care and commitment are the core of what those at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter provide, living by the motto “shelter differently.”

Located just outside the city’s urban area, the facility stands out for its dedication to ensuring the speedy and successful adoption of any animal it takes in. Both dogs and cats are given behavioral training throughout, ranging from how to interact with humans to how to stay passive and friendly around other animals. Even after they’ve been adopted out to a new home, the shelter stays in touch with the family to make sure the pet is making a steady transition.

“One of our philosophies here at the shelter is to keep the pet in the home,” said Hannah Padilla, director of behavior and training.

Their programs have been highly successful, now boasting a 94 percent release rate overall, with those animals successfully staying with their adoptive families.