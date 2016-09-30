SGA promotes election season & other campus news

SGA promotes election season

Student government is holding a month-long series of events designed to inform the student body about elections. Called “Know Your Vote,” the events will feature information about local and national elections. The first event will take place in the Tivoli Multicultural Lounge on Oct. 6. Three more events will follow on Oct. 19, Nov. 7 and will culminate on Nov. 8, Election Day.

Campus week of action

The National Week of Action around sexual assault returns to campus Oct. 10. A weeklong series of events designed to raise awareness of sexual assault on college campuses will begin with an event centered on consent. Four more events will follow throughout the week, ending with a screening of “Justice for my Sister” on Oct. 13.

Colorado debates

Local issues will be debated in a forum hosted by The Denver Post and other media agencies starting Oct. 29. The first topic will be the minimum wage amendment. Forums will also be held on Colorado Care and a post-mortem discussion on this year’s election by political reporters on Oct. 5 and Nov. 15, respectively.

Body camera funding

The Denver Police Department, Custer County and El Paso County will receive more than $200,000 for body cameras from the U.S. Justice Department. The amount is part of

$20 million overall that is being given to 106 state, tribal and municipal law enforcement agencies across the country. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the purpose of the money was to promote transparency and accountability among law enforcement agencies.

Clean power regulations challenged

Colorado is joining a group of other states challenging President Obama’s federal action on clean power. The state’s political leadership is split over the issue. State Attorney General, Republican Cynthia Coffman, signed on with nearly a dozen other states to fight a key provision of the Obama administration’s effort to fight global warming. Gov. John Hickenlooper is against the lawsuit. The suit heads to court Oct. 4.