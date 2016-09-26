Sex Talk: There’s no such thing as normal sex

It’s so strange to me because I hear people talking about vanilla sex all the time, yet chiming in with dark fantasies or crazy bedroom tales can really heat up a discussion. Some express interest or curiosity. Others will boldly claim that they do not have a single fetish, to which I laugh, as I find that highly unlikely.

Many people I’ve spoken with have a misconception that fetishes have to be unusual. This is untrue! Having a breast obsession is a fetish, so is needing one’s hair pulled or even French kissing. The “medical” definition of a fetish is that the object or action desired must be present in order for gratification to occur. I don’t believe this definition is applicable to many of us harboring multiple fetishes; a fetish is something that you crave very deeply and you receive immense satisfaction when it is involved.

Whether the average person chooses to admit it or not, we ALL have dirty fantasies, passionate needs, and twisted wishes. That is OKAY. There is nothing wrong with you if you want to be tied up and humiliated or if you want to be the dominant one who ties those fancy knots, just as there is nothing wrong with those who only enjoy vanilla sex.