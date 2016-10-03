Sex Talk: Explore the back door

While working in an adult entertainment store, I noticed that anal play has taken a more popular turn. Healthy anal practices are still not discussed as much as they should be. When done properly, anal sex can be a highly erotic and pleasurable experience. With one or more partners it will create a bond that is kept strong with good communication and trust. Alone, anal play can be equally satisfying, as it provides time for sexual enlightenment and exploration.

The first time, anal play can be a little intimidating and many people don’t even know where to start. During my time at the sex shop, a majority of the questions I was asked were about anal. Most questions were easy to clear up but several were concerning.

The amount of customers inquiring about Anal-Ese, a numbing agent, astounded me. It can be very dangerous to use a numbing cream during any kind of first-time anal insertion. Rectal tissue is extremely delicate, and if the person is using the cream to mask the pain, something detrimental could be occurring without their knowledge. Although pain for pleasure during sexual escapades is often welcomed, this is the kind of discomfort that needs to be paid close attention to. Well-prepared for anal should not hurt!

Getting ready to have anal sex for the first time can be a long process, but it can be just as enjoyable as the act itself. The first thing to consider is lube. There are hundreds of different lubrication products on the market that make anal specific lubes and they all claim to have created the best product. Sliquid makes a wonderful vegan, water-based lube that is compatible with all sex toys. My personal favorite is Überlube which is silicone based and prevents uncomfortable friction. The only thing to remember with any silicone or hybrid lube is to NEVER use it with silicone toys. The two forms of silicone react badly when placed together and it will ruin the toy.

Once a lube has been selected it can be tested out by inserting a finger or a small toy. I started out with a set of anal beads that increased in size. In addition to being stimulating, they help prepare that area for larger objects. A metal or glass butt plug can also aid in preparation as they are available in various sizes. Length and duration of preparation for anal sex or the insertion of a larger dildo/toy depends on the person specifically.

Although usually unneeded during small anal insertions, using an enema a few hours before anal sex or larger anal play can definitely help. Enemas are devices meant to cleanse the anal cavity. They can be found at any convenience store. Remember to dump out the saline solution that comes inside of the enema and instead use sterile water. The goal is to clean out the anal cavity, not to get a horribly upset stomach. Lastly, accidents may happen but luckily they are rare.

Remember, anal sex is not for everyone.Sexuality is fluid and therefore no two beings are alike. If having anal seems uncomfortable it’s perfectly acceptable to say no, but don’t write this off as a completely unenjoyable experience.

