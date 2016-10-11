Sex Talk: The art of masturbation

One of the most important things about being a human is learning to love and appreciate oneself. In our society, having a positive body image is a huge part of winning that battle. Personally, I find it hard sometimes to feel comfortable in my own body and love the skin I’m in. I know there are others who feel similarly.

While on the road to a better self-image, it is key to build self-assurance and awareness. One of the ways to build confidence while learning to feel comfortable with one’s own body is self-love. Taking some one-on-one time to masturbate is a relaxing, no pressure way to explore personal sexual urges and desires. Exploring these fantasies alone can create self- awareness. Masturbating also generates feelings of sexiness and appeal, which can aid in the quest for confidence.

Although sex toys are fabulous, they are not always necessary. I often prefer manual stimulation as it’s more intimate. The most significant thing to remember is that masturbation is all about you. It’s not about what anyone else thinks is “normal,” and it’s not about making anyone else happy.

Keeping personal time fresh and exciting is a huge part of the fun. Find new ways to bring about a climax. Masturbate in front of a mirror. It looks provocative and it feels sensual. In addition, it’s a good way to feel comfortable with your body while it’s aroused.

If two people have sex in the same bed, three times a week for six years it becomes predictable and blasé. The same holds true for masturbation. Try masturbating in different places. I’m absolutely not suggesting going crazy in the middle of a park, but there is no shame being adventurous. Find a secluded spot while hiking or take a minute in the bathroom during the hectic day. The feeling of doing something “forbidden” often fuels sexual fantasies and a change of scenery could add to this.

Not feeling too creative? Thank goodness for the internet. Pick a favorite porn category and let the clip create the excitement instead. I enjoy PornHub and Redtube. Like most porn sites, both have a variety of categories to choose from. Sometimes it’s just entertaining to click through the categories and learn about new fetishes or role-playing scenarios. Pornography is an acceptable way to understand sexuality. It’s a great outlet to discover one’s sexual orientation for the first time or to expand one’s knowledge on various sexual practices.

There is no right or wrong way to pleasure oneself; no two people masturbate the same way. Using a dildo is just as normal as humping a pillow. Exploring one’s own fantasies regularly will lead to a healthier sex life and a more positive self-image.

Read More

Sex Talk: Explore the back door

Sex Talk: There’s no such thing as normal sex

Sex Talk: A toy to turn you on