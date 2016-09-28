Setter Brandi Torr sets leadership example

A setter’s role in a volleyball game is to set teammates up with scoring opportunities. Every time a point is scored, an assist is credited to the player who created the scoring opportunity. Torr opened the 2016 season ranked sixth all- time in assists with 3,167. She was also voted as the RMAC preseason setter of the year. Coaches around the RMAC conference recognize Torr’s play as elite.

Every team needs someone to assist in setting a quality example. Senior setter Brandi Torr serves as the ideal brand ambassador for this year’s team. Torr successfully balances the responsibilities of a student athlete. Torr made the 2015 spring semester athletic director’s honor roll, with a 3.3 cumulative GPA.

The 2016 MSU Denver volleyball team is off to an impressive start this season. The Roadrunners are 9-3 overall and 4-0 in RMAC conference play. The volleyball program stands as a model of consistency, having appeared in 16 consecutive NCAA tournaments.

First-year head coach, Jenny Glenn can depend on Torr to set a strong example for the program. Torr shared her perspective as a senior and a leader.

“You’re never going to get this again, live in the moment and give it everything you have. You don’t know when it’s going to be your last time on the court.”

Glenn has the task of motivating the team with a new protocol. Former MSU Denver head coach Diane Hendricks coached the Roadrunners for 16 seasons. After speaking with Torr, you can detect that Glenn’s message is very clear to her players. Torr welcomes the change that Glenn brings into the program.

“She’s really pushing us to grow. That can be difficult as a senior; you can get comfortable. She makes us uncomfortable. I really appreciate that,” Torr said.

Torr shared what she views as the brightest spot of her MSU Denver experience. “Being a part of a community, having that camaraderie with my teammates. They always have your back; you always have people to go to.”