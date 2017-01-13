Student Tony Salazar suffers heart attack in first game as Roadrunner

MSU Denver club hockey player Tony Salazar suffered a heart attack during his first game as a Roadrunner on Jan. 8.

Salazar had previously suffered a knee injury in high school at Ralston Valley that led to blood clots that eventually traveled to Salazar’s lungs and put his life in jeopardy. He recovered and was only recently cleared to play again.

Salazar was airlifted to a hospital after the heart attack and doctors found out that his heart was operating at just 10 percent, a number that has since risen to 35 percent, which is still not ideal.

The Colorado State University, Wyoming and Pittsburgh hockey teams, among others, have all sent out their condolences to the Salazar, his family and the MSU Denver hockey family on Twitter.

Salazar has been put on the waiting list to receive a heart transplant.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help his recovery. As of Friday, they had reached $17,000 of their $40,000 goal.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.