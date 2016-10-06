Runners are heroes at Free to Breathe

A superhero theme seemed appropriate for the Free to Breathe 5K run Saturday morning Oct. 2 at Washington Park.
Participants of all ages gathered at the park to help the organization in its efforts to raise awareness on lung cancer and contribute to its fundraiser for cancer research.
It started in 2001 by Dr. Joan Schiller in response to a lack of funding and general awareness toward lung cancer as a disease. In an era when breast cancer gets its own month for awareness, it’s confusing why an organization would need to be created to inform about lung cancer. The answer is simple. Too many believe those who get lung cancer deserve it.
“They think it’s a smoker’s cancer,” said Michelle LoFaso, the regional events manager for the western part of the country for Free to Breathe.“If you have lungs, you can get lung cancer.”
According to an article from the Medscape website, 28 percent of of lung cancer patients were nonsmokers.
Todd Jaycox is one of those in the 28 percent. Jaycox was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2015, despite being physically fit and having been a nonsmoker.
“No one deserves cancer, whether they smoked or not,” Jaycox said. “Everybody needs help, and everyone should be supported.”
This idea is just what Free to Breathe is bringing to victims. Lung cancer research receives less funding than breast, colon and prostate cancer but lung cancer claims the lives of more than all three of those cancers combined. For this year’s event, the fundraising goal was $61,000 and reached $68,000 before on-site registration even began.
The biggest obstacle for Free to Breathe and other organizations is the aforementioned negative stigma. When asked “What kind of cancer do you have?” patients have been exposed to the shaming
by others toward smokers with lung cancer. As a result of the shaming and stigma, those afflicted are reluctant to speak out and feel ashamed.
“They feel that people will think that they’re smokers and that they deserve it,” said Teresa MacKillop, a committee member with Free to Breathe.
MacKillop, like Jacox, has been affected by the disease. MacKillop’s mother and sister were both diagnosed with lung cancer and succumbed to the disease neither of them was a smoker.
“They didn’t know how my mom and sister ultimately had lung cancer. We need to have research for early detection and research to cure this disease,” MacKillop said. “It’s a devastating diagnosis with a grim outcome.”
According to the American Lung Association, the five-year survival rate for those diagnosed with lung cancer in its early stages is 54 percent. However, just 15 percent of cases are diagnosed this early. When the disease reaches other organs, the five-year survival rate is a devastating 4 percent. Free to Breathe’s goal is to double the survival rate by 2022.
According to a report done by the American Cancer Society, 158,040 men and women died from lung cancer in 2015 and was by far the deadliest cancer toll in the United States. While numbers vary, lung cancer receives significantly less funding than other cancers despite the high mortality rate.
The 2016 event was, far and away, the most successful for Free to Breathe in Denver. Last year’s fundraising goal was surpassed by $20,000 and attendance was 100- 250 more than 2015’s event. The event is just starting to grow. As the event grows, so does awareness for the disease. As awareness increases, so will funding and with increased funding, lung cancer will potentially be more treatable than it ever has been. Still, the low survival rate is going to take time and money to show improvement.
Perhaps the heroes seen in comic books and movies aren’t the only superheroes. Superheroes are Teresa MacKillop’s mother and sister. The superheroes are patients like Todd Jaycox. Perhaps it is the ability to give one’s time and money to help the patients stricken by lung cancer that give them their superhuman qualities. Maybe these people are proof
that superheroes exist beyond imagination.