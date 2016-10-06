Runners are heroes at Free to Breathe

Participants of all ages gathered at the park to help the organization in its efforts to raise awareness on lung cancer and contribute to its fundraiser for cancer research.

It started in 2001 by Dr. Joan Schiller in response to a lack of funding and general awareness toward lung cancer as a disease. In an era when breast cancer gets its own month for awareness, it’s confusing why an organization would need to be created to inform about lung cancer. The answer is simple. Too many believe those who get lung cancer deserve it.

“They think it’s a smoker’s cancer,” said Michelle LoFaso, the regional events manager for the western part of the country for Free to Breathe.“If you have lungs, you can get lung cancer.”

According to an article from the Medscape website, 28 percent of of lung cancer patients were nonsmokers.

Todd Jaycox is one of those in the 28 percent. Jaycox was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2015, despite being physically fit and having been a nonsmoker.

“No one deserves cancer, whether they smoked or not,” Jaycox said. “Everybody needs help, and everyone should be supported.”