Roadrunners Sweep Buffs in Home-to-Home Series

The Roadrunners were able to close out the weekend by sweeping the CU Buffs after a 6-4 victory on Saturday night. Which makes the team tied for second place in the Big Mountain Hockey Conference (BMHC) with the University of Denver, who the Roadrunners will play in a couple of weeks.

At the end of the first period, the Roadrunners found themselves with the lead from two goals coming off the sticks of Kevin Behrens, and Stuart Brown. It was not until the second period when the game really opened itself up, with a combined goal total for both teams of seven goals, but it was your Roadrunners who would come out of the period with a 6-4 lead over the Buffs which came off the sticks of; Behrens, Anthony Newsome, Mitchell Gedeon, and Jeff Moffat.

Following the four goals in the second period, the Roadrunners would hold off the late surge from the Buffs by only allowing one goal. There were many Roadrunner players that made an impact in this game, but with two goals Kevin Behrens takes the award for this game.

Next weekend the Roadrunners will be on the road as they visit the University of Wyoming (1-2-0). The Roadrunners will no doubt be looking for another sweep, as they are battling to get to the top of the BMHC standings.